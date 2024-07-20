Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.99% YOY

Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.58% & the profit increased by 40.99% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit decreased by 3.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 34.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.28% q-o-q & increased by 59.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.18 for Q1 which increased by 37.4% Y-o-Y.
Nippon Life has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 27.61% return in last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return.
Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹41161.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹685.9 & ₹297.05 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Nippon Life Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|504.96
|468.27
|+7.84%
|354.15
|+42.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|105.13
|88.63
|+18.62%
|77.97
|+34.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.83
|7.34
|-6.95%
|8.09
|-15.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|197.01
|186.46
|+5.66%
|161.09
|+22.3%
|Operating Income
|307.95
|281.81
|+9.28%
|193.06
|+59.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|438.75
|374.11
|+17.28%
|309.93
|+41.56%
|Net Income
|332.33
|342.92
|-3.09%
|235.72
|+40.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.18
|5.37
|-3.54%
|3.77
|+37.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹332.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹504.96Cr
