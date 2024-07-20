Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.99% YOY

Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.58% YoY & profit increased by 40.99% YoY

Nippon Life Q1 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.58% & the profit increased by 40.99% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.84% and the profit decreased by 3.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.62% q-o-q & increased by 34.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.28% q-o-q & increased by 59.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.18 for Q1 which increased by 37.4% Y-o-Y.

Nippon Life has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 27.61% return in last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹41161.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹685.9 & ₹297.05 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nippon Life Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 504.96 468.27 +7.84% 354.15 +42.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 105.13 88.63 +18.62% 77.97 +34.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.83 7.34 -6.95% 8.09 -15.57% Total Operating Expense 197.01 186.46 +5.66% 161.09 +22.3% Operating Income 307.95 281.81 +9.28% 193.06 +59.51% Net Income Before Taxes 438.75 374.11 +17.28% 309.93 +41.56% Net Income 332.33 342.92 -3.09% 235.72 +40.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.18 5.37 -3.54% 3.77 +37.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹332.33Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹504.96Cr

