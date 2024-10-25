Nippon Life Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.33% YoY

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live : Nippon Life declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company reported a topline increase of 43.73% year-over-year, while profits surged by 47.33% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Nippon Life experienced a revenue growth of 13.14% and an 8.36% increase in profit. This solid performance indicates a healthy trajectory for the company as it continues to navigate the competitive landscape.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a significant increase of 33.79% year-over-year, reflecting investment in operations and growth initiatives.

Nippon Life's operating income also showed robust performance, increasing by 18.61% quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 57.1% year-over-year, pointing to improved efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.6, marking a 43.22% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.

Despite a slight downturn of -4.01% in the last week, Nippon Life has seen a remarkable 16.81% return over the past six months and an impressive 51.66% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Nippon Life has a market capitalization of ₹43,008.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹748.6 and a low of ₹345, reflecting its volatility and potential for growth.

As of 25 October 2024, among 16 analysts covering the company, the sentiment is largely positive: 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommend Hold, 8 analysts suggest Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 is to Buy, suggesting that analysts are optimistic about Nippon Life's future performance.

Nippon Life Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 571.3 504.96 +13.14% 397.48 +43.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.9 105.13 +1.68% 79.9 +33.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.43 6.83 +8.78% 7.19 +3.34% Total Operating Expense 206.03 197.01 +4.58% 164.97 +24.89% Operating Income 365.27 307.95 +18.61% 232.51 +57.1% Net Income Before Taxes 486.05 438.75 +10.78% 310.39 +56.59% Net Income 360.1 332.33 +8.36% 244.41 +47.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.6 5.18 +8.11% 3.91 +43.22%