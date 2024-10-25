Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nippon Life Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.33% YoY

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.33% YoY

Livemint

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 43.73% YoY & profit increased by 47.33% YoY.

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live : Nippon Life declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company reported a topline increase of 43.73% year-over-year, while profits surged by 47.33% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Nippon Life experienced a revenue growth of 13.14% and an 8.36% increase in profit. This solid performance indicates a healthy trajectory for the company as it continues to navigate the competitive landscape.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a significant increase of 33.79% year-over-year, reflecting investment in operations and growth initiatives.

Nippon Life's operating income also showed robust performance, increasing by 18.61% quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 57.1% year-over-year, pointing to improved efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.6, marking a 43.22% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.

Despite a slight downturn of -4.01% in the last week, Nippon Life has seen a remarkable 16.81% return over the past six months and an impressive 51.66% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Nippon Life has a market capitalization of 43,008.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 748.6 and a low of 345, reflecting its volatility and potential for growth.

As of 25 October 2024, among 16 analysts covering the company, the sentiment is largely positive: 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommend Hold, 8 analysts suggest Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 is to Buy, suggesting that analysts are optimistic about Nippon Life's future performance.

Nippon Life Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue571.3504.96+13.14%397.48+43.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.9105.13+1.68%79.9+33.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.436.83+8.78%7.19+3.34%
Total Operating Expense206.03197.01+4.58%164.97+24.89%
Operating Income365.27307.95+18.61%232.51+57.1%
Net Income Before Taxes486.05438.75+10.78%310.39+56.59%
Net Income360.1332.33+8.36%244.41+47.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.65.18+8.11%3.91+43.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹360.1Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹571.3Cr

