Nippon Life Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.33% YoY

Nippon Life Q2 Results Live : Nippon Life declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company reported a topline increase of 43.73% year-over-year, while profits surged by 47.33% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Nippon Life experienced a revenue growth of 13.14% and an 8.36% increase in profit. This solid performance indicates a healthy trajectory for the company as it continues to navigate the competitive landscape.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a significant increase of 33.79% year-over-year, reflecting investment in operations and growth initiatives.
Nippon Life's operating income also showed robust performance, increasing by 18.61% quarter-over-quarter and a remarkable 57.1% year-over-year, pointing to improved efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.6, marking a 43.22% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.
Despite a slight downturn of -4.01% in the last week, Nippon Life has seen a remarkable 16.81% return over the past six months and an impressive 51.66% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Nippon Life has a market capitalization of ₹43,008.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹748.6 and a low of ₹345, reflecting its volatility and potential for growth.
As of 25 October 2024, among 16 analysts covering the company, the sentiment is largely positive: 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommend Hold, 8 analysts suggest Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 October 2024 is to Buy, suggesting that analysts are optimistic about Nippon Life's future performance.
Nippon Life Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|571.3
|504.96
|+13.14%
|397.48
|+43.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.9
|105.13
|+1.68%
|79.9
|+33.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.43
|6.83
|+8.78%
|7.19
|+3.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|206.03
|197.01
|+4.58%
|164.97
|+24.89%
|Operating Income
|365.27
|307.95
|+18.61%
|232.51
|+57.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|486.05
|438.75
|+10.78%
|310.39
|+56.59%
|Net Income
|360.1
|332.33
|+8.36%
|244.41
|+47.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.6
|5.18
|+8.11%
|3.91
|+43.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹360.1Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹571.3Cr
