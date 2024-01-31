Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.56% YOY

Nippon Life declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.65% & the profit increased by 38.56% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.5% and the profit increased by 16.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.48 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37% Y-o-Y.
Nippon Life has delivered 5.36% return in the last 1 week, 65.51% return in last 6 months and 16.89% YTD return.
Currently the Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹32874.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹527.2 & ₹196.9 respectively.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Nippon Life Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|423.32
|397.48
|+6.5%
|353.81
|+19.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.45
|79.9
|+9.45%
|74.68
|+17.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.52
|7.19
|-9.32%
|7.74
|-15.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|172.34
|164.97
|+4.47%
|149.35
|+15.39%
|Operating Income
|250.98
|232.51
|+7.94%
|204.46
|+22.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|358.05
|310.39
|+15.35%
|266.39
|+34.41%
|Net Income
|284.27
|244.41
|+16.31%
|205.16
|+38.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.48
|3.91
|+14.58%
|3.27
|+37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹284.27Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹423.32Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!