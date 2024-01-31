Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.56% YOY

Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.56% YOY

Livemint

Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.65% YoY & profit increased by 38.56% YoY

Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live

Nippon Life declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.65% & the profit increased by 38.56% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.5% and the profit increased by 16.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.48 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37% Y-o-Y.

Nippon Life has delivered 5.36% return in the last 1 week, 65.51% return in last 6 months and 16.89% YTD return.

Currently the Nippon Life has a market cap of 32874.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 527.2 & 196.9 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Nippon Life Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue423.32397.48+6.5%353.81+19.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.4579.9+9.45%74.68+17.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.527.19-9.32%7.74-15.76%
Total Operating Expense172.34164.97+4.47%149.35+15.39%
Operating Income250.98232.51+7.94%204.46+22.75%
Net Income Before Taxes358.05310.39+15.35%266.39+34.41%
Net Income284.27244.41+16.31%205.16+38.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.483.91+14.58%3.27+37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹284.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹423.32Cr

