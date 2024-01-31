Nippon Life Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 38.56% YOY

Nippon Life declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.65% & the profit increased by 38.56% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.5% and the profit increased by 16.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.48 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 37% Y-o-Y.

Nippon Life has delivered 5.36% return in the last 1 week, 65.51% return in last 6 months and 16.89% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹32874.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹527.2 & ₹196.9 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nippon Life Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 423.32 397.48 +6.5% 353.81 +19.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.45 79.9 +9.45% 74.68 +17.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.52 7.19 -9.32% 7.74 -15.76% Total Operating Expense 172.34 164.97 +4.47% 149.35 +15.39% Operating Income 250.98 232.51 +7.94% 204.46 +22.75% Net Income Before Taxes 358.05 310.39 +15.35% 266.39 +34.41% Net Income 284.27 244.41 +16.31% 205.16 +38.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.48 3.91 +14.58% 3.27 +37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹284.27Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹423.32Cr

