Nippon Life Q3 Results 2025:Nippon Life declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 38.88% and a profit rise of 3.9% year-over-year. The company's profit stands at ₹295.36 crore, while revenue has reached ₹587.89 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.9%, but profit experienced a decline of 17.98%. Despite this quarterly fluctuation, the overall year-over-year results reflect positive growth.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but exhibited an increase of 21.77% year-over-year, indicating a need for closer management of operational costs.
Nippon Life's operating income also saw improvement, increasing by 3.02% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 49.93% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹4.58, marking an increase of 2.23% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Nippon Life has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, but shows a 2.37% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a -10.01% return.
Currently, Nippon Life boasts a market capitalization of ₹41459.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹816.25 and a low of ₹430.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 17 analysts covering Nippon Life, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have a Hold rating, 8 have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy, reflecting analysts' optimism about the company's future performance.
Nippon Life Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|587.89
|571.3
|+2.9%
|423.32
|+38.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.49
|106.9
|-0.38%
|87.45
|+21.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.74
|7.43
|+4.17%
|6.52
|+18.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.59
|206.03
|+2.7%
|172.34
|+22.77%
|Operating Income
|376.3
|365.27
|+3.02%
|250.98
|+49.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|391.71
|486.05
|-19.41%
|358.05
|+9.4%
|Net Income
|295.36
|360.1
|-17.98%
|284.27
|+3.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.58
|5.6
|-18.21%
|4.48
|+2.23%
