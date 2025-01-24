Nippon Life Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.9% YOY, profit at ₹295.36 crore and revenue at ₹587.89 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Nippon Life Q3 Results 2025:Nippon Life declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 38.88% and a profit rise of 3.9% year-over-year. The company's profit stands at 295.36 crore, while revenue has reached 587.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.9%, but profit experienced a decline of 17.98%. Despite this quarterly fluctuation, the overall year-over-year results reflect positive growth.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but exhibited an increase of 21.77% year-over-year, indicating a need for closer management of operational costs.

Nippon Life's operating income also saw improvement, increasing by 3.02% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 49.93% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 4.58, marking an increase of 2.23% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Nippon Life has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, but shows a 2.37% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a -10.01% return.

Currently, Nippon Life boasts a market capitalization of 41459.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 816.25 and a low of 430.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 17 analysts covering Nippon Life, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have a Hold rating, 8 have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy, reflecting analysts' optimism about the company's future performance.

Nippon Life Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue587.89571.3+2.9%423.32+38.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.49106.9-0.38%87.45+21.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.747.43+4.17%6.52+18.71%
Total Operating Expense211.59206.03+2.7%172.34+22.77%
Operating Income376.3365.27+3.02%250.98+49.93%
Net Income Before Taxes391.71486.05-19.41%358.05+9.4%
Net Income295.36360.1-17.98%284.27+3.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.585.6-18.21%4.48+2.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹295.36Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹587.89Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
