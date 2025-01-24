Nippon Life Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.9% YOY, profit at ₹295.36 crore and revenue at ₹587.89 crore

Nippon Life Q3 Results 2025:Nippon Life declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 38.88% and a profit rise of 3.9% year-over-year. The company's profit stands at ₹295.36 crore, while revenue has reached ₹587.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 2.9%, but profit experienced a decline of 17.98%. Despite this quarterly fluctuation, the overall year-over-year results reflect positive growth.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.38% quarter-over-quarter but exhibited an increase of 21.77% year-over-year, indicating a need for closer management of operational costs.

Nippon Life's operating income also saw improvement, increasing by 3.02% quarter-over-quarter and a significant rise of 49.93% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹4.58, marking an increase of 2.23% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Nippon Life has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, but shows a 2.37% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a -10.01% return.

Currently, Nippon Life boasts a market capitalization of ₹41459.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹816.25 and a low of ₹430.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 17 analysts covering Nippon Life, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have a Hold rating, 8 have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025 is to Buy, reflecting analysts' optimism about the company's future performance.

Nippon Life Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 587.89 571.3 +2.9% 423.32 +38.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.49 106.9 -0.38% 87.45 +21.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.74 7.43 +4.17% 6.52 +18.71% Total Operating Expense 211.59 206.03 +2.7% 172.34 +22.77% Operating Income 376.3 365.27 +3.02% 250.98 +49.93% Net Income Before Taxes 391.71 486.05 -19.41% 358.05 +9.4% Net Income 295.36 360.1 -17.98% 284.27 +3.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.58 5.6 -18.21% 4.48 +2.23%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.