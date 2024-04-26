Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.17% YOY

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profit increased by 73.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.62% and the profit increased by 20.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 41.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.37 for Q4 which increased by 69.1% Y-o-Y. Nippon Life has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 62.25% return in the last 6 months and 30.48% YTD return.

Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹36840.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹623 & ₹230.3 respectively. As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹11.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Nippon Life Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 468.27 423.32 +10.62% 348.34 +34.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 88.63 87.45 +1.35% 71.16 +24.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.34 6.52 +12.58% 8.16 -10.05% Total Operating Expense 186.46 172.34 +8.19% 148.82 +25.29% Operating Income 281.81 250.98 +12.28% 199.52 +41.24% Net Income Before Taxes 374.11 358.05 +4.49% 239.21 +56.39% Net Income 342.92 284.27 +20.63% 198.02 +73.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.37 4.48 +19.87% 3.18 +69.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹342.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹468.27Cr

