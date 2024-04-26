Hello User
Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.17% YOY

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.17% YOY

Livemint

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.43% YoY & profit increasedby 73.17% YoY

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profit increased by 73.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.62% and the profit increased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 41.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.37 for Q4 which increased by 69.1% Y-o-Y. Nippon Life has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 62.25% return in the last 6 months and 30.48% YTD return.

Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of 36840.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 623 & 230.3 respectively. As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of 11.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Nippon Life Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue468.27423.32+10.62%348.34+34.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total88.6387.45+1.35%71.16+24.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.346.52+12.58%8.16-10.05%
Total Operating Expense186.46172.34+8.19%148.82+25.29%
Operating Income281.81250.98+12.28%199.52+41.24%
Net Income Before Taxes374.11358.05+4.49%239.21+56.39%
Net Income342.92284.27+20.63%198.02+73.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.374.48+19.87%3.18+69.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹342.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹468.27Cr

