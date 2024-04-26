Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 73.17% YOY

Nippon Life Q4 Results Live : Nippon Life declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profit increased by 73.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.62% and the profit increased by 20.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.55% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 12.28% q-o-q & increased by 41.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.37 for Q4 which increased by 69.1% Y-o-Y. Nippon Life has delivered 5.62% return in the last 1 week, 62.25% return in the last 6 months and 30.48% YTD return.
Currently, Nippon Life has a market cap of ₹36840.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹623 & ₹230.3 respectively. As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹11.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.
Nippon Life Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|468.27
|423.32
|+10.62%
|348.34
|+34.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|88.63
|87.45
|+1.35%
|71.16
|+24.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.34
|6.52
|+12.58%
|8.16
|-10.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.46
|172.34
|+8.19%
|148.82
|+25.29%
|Operating Income
|281.81
|250.98
|+12.28%
|199.52
|+41.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|374.11
|358.05
|+4.49%
|239.21
|+56.39%
|Net Income
|342.92
|284.27
|+20.63%
|198.02
|+73.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.37
|4.48
|+19.87%
|3.18
|+69.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹342.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹468.27Cr
