Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.56% YoY & profit increased by 0.1% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Nirlon Q1 Results Live
Nirlon Q1 Results Live

Nirlon Q1 Results Live : Nirlon declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 5.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a slight rise of 0.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05%, but the profit decreased by 2.63%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose significantly by 8.53% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a modest increase of 0.06% YoY. This indicates a higher cost of operations, potentially impacting the company's profitability in the short term.

Despite the increase in expenses, Nirlon's operating income showed positive growth, rising by 2.85% q-o-q and increasing by 6.16% YoY. This suggests that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency over the period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.53, marking a slight increase of 0.18% YoY. This is a positive sign for investors, indicating steady earnings growth.

In terms of stock performance, Nirlon has delivered a 0.82% return in the last week, a -2.78% return over the last six months, and a 2.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. The varied performance highlights market volatility and investor sentiment towards the stock.

Nirlon currently holds a market capitalization of 3822.81 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is 475.05, while its 52-week low is 381, reflecting the stock's range of trading over the past year.

Nirlon Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue156.51153.36+2.05%148.26+5.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.41.29+8.53%1.4+0.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.114.63-3.64%13.84+1.87%
Total Operating Expense79.9978.96+1.3%76.18+5%
Operating Income76.5274.4+2.85%72.07+6.16%
Net Income Before Taxes77.975.39+3.33%72.88+6.89%
Net Income49.8351.18-2.63%49.78+0.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.535.68-2.64%5.52+0.18%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹49.83Cr
₹156.51Cr
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsNirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    340.60
    11:38 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.21%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    246.00
    11:38 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    1.2 (0.49%)

    GAIL India

    232.00
    11:38 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.05 (-0.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    193.00
    11:37 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.1 (-2.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines

    757.65
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    57.2 (8.17%)

    Inox Wind

    223.75
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    15.25 (7.31%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,600.85
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    307.85 (7.17%)

    Gujarat Pipavav Port

    246.20
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.2 (7.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue