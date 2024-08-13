Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Nirlon Q1 Results Live : Nirlon declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 5.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a slight rise of 0.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05%, but the profit decreased by 2.63%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose significantly by 8.53% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a modest increase of 0.06% YoY. This indicates a higher cost of operations, potentially impacting the company's profitability in the short term.
Despite the increase in expenses, Nirlon's operating income showed positive growth, rising by 2.85% q-o-q and increasing by 6.16% YoY. This suggests that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency over the period.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.53, marking a slight increase of 0.18% YoY. This is a positive sign for investors, indicating steady earnings growth.
In terms of stock performance, Nirlon has delivered a 0.82% return in the last week, a -2.78% return over the last six months, and a 2.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. The varied performance highlights market volatility and investor sentiment towards the stock.
Nirlon currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3822.81 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹475.05, while its 52-week low is ₹381, reflecting the stock's range of trading over the past year.
Nirlon Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|156.51
|153.36
|+2.05%
|148.26
|+5.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.4
|1.29
|+8.53%
|1.4
|+0.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.1
|14.63
|-3.64%
|13.84
|+1.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.99
|78.96
|+1.3%
|76.18
|+5%
|Operating Income
|76.52
|74.4
|+2.85%
|72.07
|+6.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.9
|75.39
|+3.33%
|72.88
|+6.89%
|Net Income
|49.83
|51.18
|-2.63%
|49.78
|+0.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.53
|5.68
|-2.64%
|5.52
|+0.18%
