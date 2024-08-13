Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Nirlon Q1 Results Live : Nirlon declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 5.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a slight rise of 0.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05%, but the profit decreased by 2.63%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose significantly by 8.53% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a modest increase of 0.06% YoY. This indicates a higher cost of operations, potentially impacting the company's profitability in the short term.

Despite the increase in expenses, Nirlon's operating income showed positive growth, rising by 2.85% q-o-q and increasing by 6.16% YoY. This suggests that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency over the period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.53, marking a slight increase of 0.18% YoY. This is a positive sign for investors, indicating steady earnings growth.

In terms of stock performance, Nirlon has delivered a 0.82% return in the last week, a -2.78% return over the last six months, and a 2.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. The varied performance highlights market volatility and investor sentiment towards the stock.

Nirlon currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3822.81 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹475.05, while its 52-week low is ₹381, reflecting the stock's range of trading over the past year.

Nirlon Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 156.51 153.36 +2.05% 148.26 +5.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.4 1.29 +8.53% 1.4 +0.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.1 14.63 -3.64% 13.84 +1.87% Total Operating Expense 79.99 78.96 +1.3% 76.18 +5% Operating Income 76.52 74.4 +2.85% 72.07 +6.16% Net Income Before Taxes 77.9 75.39 +3.33% 72.88 +6.89% Net Income 49.83 51.18 -2.63% 49.78 +0.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.53 5.68 -2.64% 5.52 +0.18%