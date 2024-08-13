Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 0.1% YoY

Livemint

Nirlon Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.56% YoY & profit increased by 0.1% YoY

Nirlon Q1 Results Live

Nirlon Q1 Results Live : Nirlon declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 5.56% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a slight rise of 0.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.05%, but the profit decreased by 2.63%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose significantly by 8.53% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a modest increase of 0.06% YoY. This indicates a higher cost of operations, potentially impacting the company's profitability in the short term.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the increase in expenses, Nirlon's operating income showed positive growth, rising by 2.85% q-o-q and increasing by 6.16% YoY. This suggests that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency over the period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.53, marking a slight increase of 0.18% YoY. This is a positive sign for investors, indicating steady earnings growth.

In terms of stock performance, Nirlon has delivered a 0.82% return in the last week, a -2.78% return over the last six months, and a 2.97% year-to-date (YTD) return. The varied performance highlights market volatility and investor sentiment towards the stock.

Nirlon currently holds a market capitalization of 3822.81 Crore. The stock's 52-week high is 475.05, while its 52-week low is 381, reflecting the stock's range of trading over the past year.

Nirlon Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue156.51153.36+2.05%148.26+5.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.41.29+8.53%1.4+0.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.114.63-3.64%13.84+1.87%
Total Operating Expense79.9978.96+1.3%76.18+5%
Operating Income76.5274.4+2.85%72.07+6.16%
Net Income Before Taxes77.975.39+3.33%72.88+6.89%
Net Income49.8351.18-2.63%49.78+0.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.535.68-2.64%5.52+0.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.83Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹156.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.