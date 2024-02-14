Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.66% YoY

Nirlon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 2.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.79% and the profit decreased by 0.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.78 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.69% Y-o-Y.
Nirlon has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, 6.1% return in the last 6 months, and 5.92% YTD return.
Currently, Nirlon has a market cap of ₹3932.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹475.05 & ₹337.95 respectively.
Nirlon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|152.09
|149.42
|+1.79%
|143.72
|+5.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.32
|1.35
|-2.54%
|1.35
|-2.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.05
|13.89
|+1.12%
|13.39
|+4.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.75
|73.93
|+3.82%
|66.06
|+16.19%
|Operating Income
|75.34
|75.49
|-0.21%
|77.66
|-2.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.58
|76.69
|-0.15%
|78.25
|-2.14%
|Net Income
|52.11
|52.48
|-0.71%
|53.54
|-2.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.78
|5.82
|-0.75%
|5.94
|-2.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹152.09Cr
