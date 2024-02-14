Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.66% YoY

Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.66% YoY

Livemint

Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.82% YoY & profit decreased by 2.66% YoY

Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Nirlon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 2.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.79% and the profit decreased by 0.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.78 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.69% Y-o-Y.

Nirlon has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, 6.1% return in the last 6 months, and 5.92% YTD return.

Currently, Nirlon has a market cap of 3932.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 475.05 & 337.95 respectively.

Nirlon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue152.09149.42+1.79%143.72+5.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.321.35-2.54%1.35-2.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.0513.89+1.12%13.39+4.95%
Total Operating Expense76.7573.93+3.82%66.06+16.19%
Operating Income75.3475.49-0.21%77.66-2.99%
Net Income Before Taxes76.5876.69-0.15%78.25-2.14%
Net Income52.1152.48-0.71%53.54-2.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.785.82-0.75%5.94-2.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹152.09Cr

