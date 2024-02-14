Nirlon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.66% YoY

Nirlon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 2.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.79% and the profit decreased by 0.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 2.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.78 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.69% Y-o-Y.

Nirlon has delivered -1.41% return in the last 1 week, 6.1% return in the last 6 months, and 5.92% YTD return.

Currently, Nirlon has a market cap of ₹3932.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹475.05 & ₹337.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirlon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 152.09 149.42 +1.79% 143.72 +5.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.32 1.35 -2.54% 1.35 -2.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.05 13.89 +1.12% 13.39 +4.95% Total Operating Expense 76.75 73.93 +3.82% 66.06 +16.19% Operating Income 75.34 75.49 -0.21% 77.66 -2.99% Net Income Before Taxes 76.58 76.69 -0.15% 78.25 -2.14% Net Income 52.11 52.48 -0.71% 53.54 -2.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.78 5.82 -0.75% 5.94 -2.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹152.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!