Nissan posts 98% rise in Q1 operating profit, exceeds market expectations

Japan's auto manufacturing company, Nissan motor reported a 98% rise in first quarter operating profit to $913.35 million in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The auto firm was expected to present a result around the average estimate of 120.33 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year ago.

Japan’s Nissan Motor managed to double its first-quarter profit on Wednesday. The profit was fuelled by higher production and sales in North America and Japan. The weaker yen also helped the company lift its full-year outlook.

The company has raised its full-yeara forecast by nearly 6% to 550 billion yen due to cost discipline and a favourable foreign exchange impact.

According to the analysis performed by Refinitiv, the average value of the amount of forecast presented by the group of 18 analysts was 517.42 billion yen. Nissan shares closed 1.2 per cent down at 656.8 yen earlier in the day, before the announcement of the result.

Nissan to invest in Renault SA’s Ampere

In a bid to compete with its rivals like Tesla, Nissan will invest around $663 million in Renault SA’s electric-vehicle venture Ampere. Moreover, the pair has formalised a deal for Renault to reduce its ownership of Nissan to 15% by placing the rest of its current 43% shareholding in French trust.

“These agreements provide us with a solid base to reactivate business operations worldwide in key markets, with the potential to generate hundreds of millions in value," Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said in the statement. “They give us the strategic agility that we need more than ever in today’s rapidly evolving environment."

Luca de Meo is striving to restructure the company’s corporate skeleton for smoother and faster shift to EVs and boost profits. The company also needs to fix the Franco-Japanese alliance that also includes smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The deal is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

“It is difficult for us to do business in Europe alone, so investing in Ampere gave us an opportunity to connect with other companies," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said. The agreement is expected to give more freedom to partners to venture into other projects. Renault is pooling its legacy combustion engine assets with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Co. It is also partnering with Qualcomm Inc on semiconductors. Nissan, on the other hand, is shifting to EVs and cutting costs as part of a plan to make more money from each car its sells.