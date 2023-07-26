Nissan posts 98% rise in Q1 operating profit, exceeds market expectations

Nissan posts 98% rise in Q1 operating profit, exceeds market expectations2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Nissan's Q1 profit doubled to 128.6 billion yen, driven by higher production and sales in North America and Japan, and a weaker yen. The company also raised its full-year forecast by 6% to 550 billion yen due to cost discipline and favorable foreign exchange rates
Japan's auto manufacturing company, Nissan motor reported a 98% rise in first quarter operating profit to $913.35 million in the first quarter of the current financial year.
