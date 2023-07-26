Nissan posts 98% rise in Q1 operating profit, exceeds market expectations

“It is difficult for us to do business in Europe alone, so investing in Ampere gave us an opportunity to connect with other companies," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said. The agreement is expected to give more freedom to partners to venture into other projects. Renault is pooling its legacy combustion engine assets with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Co. It is also partnering with Qualcomm Inc on semiconductors. Nissan, on the other hand, is shifting to EVs and cutting costs as part of a plan to make more money from each car its sells.