Nitin Castings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.25% YOY

Nitin Castings Q1 Results Live : Nitin Castings declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a notable performance in the first quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 11.48% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit rose by 9.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.86%, and the profit surged by a remarkable 71.22%.
However, the company faced a significant rise in its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which surged by 363.25% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 101.82% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Nitin Castings managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 84.11% QoQ and increased by 26.67% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.7, reflecting an increase of 9.22% YoY. This indicates a positive trend in the company's profitability and earnings potential for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Nitin Castings has delivered a return of 0.52% in the last week, 32.11% in the last six months, and an impressive 46.01% year-to-date (YTD). This strong performance in the stock market underscores investor confidence in the company's growth and operational strategies.
Currently, Nitin Castings has a market capitalization of ₹377.34 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹885 and a low of ₹441.8. The company's robust financial performance and market position highlight its potential for sustained growth in the coming quarters.
Nitin Castings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.87
|39.15
|+1.86%
|35.77
|+11.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.51
|0.97
|+363.25%
|2.24
|+101.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.48
|0.47
|+1.44%
|0.4
|+21.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.76
|36.91
|-3.12%
|32.52
|+9.96%
|Operating Income
|4.12
|2.24
|+84.11%
|3.25
|+26.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.52
|2.89
|+91.18%
|4.61
|+19.81%
|Net Income
|3.96
|2.31
|+71.22%
|3.63
|+9.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.7
|16.37
|-52.96%
|7.05
|+9.22%
