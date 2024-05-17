Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.04% YOY

Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : Niyogin Fintech declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and a reduction in losses. The topline increased by 48.75% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 15.04% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 6.37%, but managed to decrease the loss by 31.96%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.96% quarter-over-quarter, however, they increased by 17.85% year-over-year.

The operating income saw a notable increase of 18.53% sequentially and 30.69% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in the company's operational efficiency.

Despite the positive performance in revenue and operational income, the EPS for Q4 stands at ₹-0.3, reflecting a significant decrease of 76.52% year-over-year.

Looking at the company's market performance, Niyogin Fintech has delivered -7.12% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in the last 6 months, and -16.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, Niyogin Fintech holds a market capitalization of ₹695.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹97.99 & ₹38.55 respectively, showcasing its position in the market.

Niyogin Fintech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.18 53.6 -6.37% 33.73 +48.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.09 11.43 -2.96% 9.41 +17.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.17 2.07 +4.86% 1.69 +29% Total Operating Expense 54.25 58.59 -7.41% 39.61 +36.97% Operating Income -4.07 -5 +18.53% -5.87 +30.69% Net Income Before Taxes -2.97 -4.82 +38.45% -3.3 +10.1% Net Income -2.12 -3.12 +31.96% -2.5 +15.04% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.19 -62.34% -0.17 -76.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.12Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹50.18Cr

