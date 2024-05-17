Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.04% YOY

Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : Niyogin Fintech declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and a reduction in losses. The topline increased by 48.75% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 15.04% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 6.37%, but managed to decrease the loss by 31.96%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.96% quarter-over-quarter, however, they increased by 17.85% year-over-year.
The operating income saw a notable increase of 18.53% sequentially and 30.69% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in the company's operational efficiency.
Despite the positive performance in revenue and operational income, the EPS for Q4 stands at ₹-0.3, reflecting a significant decrease of 76.52% year-over-year.
Looking at the company's market performance, Niyogin Fintech has delivered -7.12% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in the last 6 months, and -16.28% year-to-date return.
Currently, Niyogin Fintech holds a market capitalization of ₹695.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹97.99 & ₹38.55 respectively, showcasing its position in the market.
Niyogin Fintech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.18
|53.6
|-6.37%
|33.73
|+48.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.09
|11.43
|-2.96%
|9.41
|+17.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.17
|2.07
|+4.86%
|1.69
|+29%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.25
|58.59
|-7.41%
|39.61
|+36.97%
|Operating Income
|-4.07
|-5
|+18.53%
|-5.87
|+30.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.97
|-4.82
|+38.45%
|-3.3
|+10.1%
|Net Income
|-2.12
|-3.12
|+31.96%
|-2.5
|+15.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-0.19
|-62.34%
|-0.17
|-76.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.12Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.18Cr
