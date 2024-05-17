Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.04% YOY

Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live

Niyogin Fintech Q4 Results Live : Niyogin Fintech declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and a reduction in losses. The topline increased by 48.75% year-over-year, while the loss decreased by 15.04% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 6.37%, but managed to decrease the loss by 31.96%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.96% quarter-over-quarter, however, they increased by 17.85% year-over-year.

The operating income saw a notable increase of 18.53% sequentially and 30.69% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in the company's operational efficiency.

Despite the positive performance in revenue and operational income, the EPS for Q4 stands at -0.3, reflecting a significant decrease of 76.52% year-over-year.

Looking at the company's market performance, Niyogin Fintech has delivered -7.12% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in the last 6 months, and -16.28% year-to-date return.

Currently, Niyogin Fintech holds a market capitalization of 695.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 97.99 & 38.55 respectively, showcasing its position in the market.

Niyogin Fintech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.1853.6-6.37%33.73+48.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.0911.43-2.96%9.41+17.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.172.07+4.86%1.69+29%
Total Operating Expense54.2558.59-7.41%39.61+36.97%
Operating Income-4.07-5+18.53%-5.87+30.69%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.97-4.82+38.45%-3.3+10.1%
Net Income-2.12-3.12+31.96%-2.5+15.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.19-62.34%-0.17-76.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.12Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.18Cr

