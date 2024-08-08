NLC India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.23% YOY

NLC India Q1 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 38.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.65% and the profit increased by 389.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.04% q-o-q & decreased by 2.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 677.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q1 which increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.

NLC India has delivered -6.15% return in the last 1 week, 5.47% return in last 6 months and 6.59% YTD return.

Currently, NLC India has a market cap of ₹37459.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹311.8 & ₹116.8 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

NLC India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3376.05 3540.61 -4.65% 3316.49 +1.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 631.8 694.57 -9.04% 645.26 -2.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 433.24 462.35 -6.3% 461.38 -6.1% Total Operating Expense 2629.46 3669.94 -28.35% 2584.06 +1.76% Operating Income 746.59 -129.33 +677.28% 732.43 +1.93% Net Income Before Taxes 821.66 165.42 +396.71% 613.53 +33.92% Net Income 559.42 114.24 +389.69% 404.71 +38.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 0.82 +398.78% 2.98 +37.25%