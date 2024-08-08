NLC India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.23% YOY

NLC India Q1 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 38.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.65% and the profit increased by 389.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.04% q-o-q & decreased by 2.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 677.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q1 which increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.
NLC India has delivered -6.15% return in the last 1 week, 5.47% return in last 6 months and 6.59% YTD return.
Currently, NLC India has a market cap of ₹37459.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹311.8 & ₹116.8 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
NLC India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3376.05
|3540.61
|-4.65%
|3316.49
|+1.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|631.8
|694.57
|-9.04%
|645.26
|-2.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|433.24
|462.35
|-6.3%
|461.38
|-6.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|2629.46
|3669.94
|-28.35%
|2584.06
|+1.76%
|Operating Income
|746.59
|-129.33
|+677.28%
|732.43
|+1.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|821.66
|165.42
|+396.71%
|613.53
|+33.92%
|Net Income
|559.42
|114.24
|+389.69%
|404.71
|+38.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.09
|0.82
|+398.78%
|2.98
|+37.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹559.42Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3376.05Cr
