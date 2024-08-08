Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NLC India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.23% YOY

NLC India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.23% YOY

Livemint

NLC India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.8% YoY & profit increased by 38.23% YoY

NLC India Q1 Results Live

NLC India Q1 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 38.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.65% and the profit increased by 389.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.04% q-o-q & decreased by 2.09% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 677.28% q-o-q & increased by 1.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.09 for Q1 which increased by 37.25% Y-o-Y.

NLC India has delivered -6.15% return in the last 1 week, 5.47% return in last 6 months and 6.59% YTD return.

Currently, NLC India has a market cap of 37459.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 311.8 & 116.8 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

NLC India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3376.053540.61-4.65%3316.49+1.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total631.8694.57-9.04%645.26-2.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization433.24462.35-6.3%461.38-6.1%
Total Operating Expense2629.463669.94-28.35%2584.06+1.76%
Operating Income746.59-129.33+677.28%732.43+1.93%
Net Income Before Taxes821.66165.42+396.71%613.53+33.92%
Net Income559.42114.24+389.69%404.71+38.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.090.82+398.78%2.98+37.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹559.42Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3376.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.