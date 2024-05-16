NLC India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.23% YOY

NLC India Q4 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.04% & the profit decreased by 86.23% YoY. Revenue grew by 11.89% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 54.38%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q and increased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 124.76% q-o-q and decreased by 117.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹0.82, which decreased by 84.78% Y-o-Y.
NLC India delivered 2.52% return in the last 1 week, 41.83% return in the last 6 months, and -9.43% YTD return.
Currently, NLC India has a market cap of ₹31830.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹293.75 & ₹84.9 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.
NLC India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3540.61
|3164.4
|+11.89%
|5134.04
|-31.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|694.57
|652.39
|+6.47%
|577.38
|+20.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|462.35
|446.11
|+3.64%
|471.58
|-1.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|3669.94
|2641.98
|+38.91%
|4378.37
|-16.18%
|Operating Income
|-129.33
|522.42
|-124.76%
|755.67
|-117.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|165.42
|402.04
|-58.85%
|1256.41
|-86.83%
|Net Income
|114.24
|250.42
|-54.38%
|829.67
|-86.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.82
|1.83
|-55.19%
|5.39
|-84.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹114.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3540.61Cr
