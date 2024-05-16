Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NLC India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.23% YOY

NLC India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.23% YOY

Livemint

NLC India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 31.04% YoY & profit decreased by 86.23% YoY

NLC India Q4 Results Live

NLC India Q4 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.04% & the profit decreased by 86.23% YoY. Revenue grew by 11.89% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 54.38%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q and increased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 124.76% q-o-q and decreased by 117.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 0.82, which decreased by 84.78% Y-o-Y.

NLC India delivered 2.52% return in the last 1 week, 41.83% return in the last 6 months, and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently, NLC India has a market cap of 31830.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 293.75 & 84.9 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

NLC India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3540.613164.4+11.89%5134.04-31.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total694.57652.39+6.47%577.38+20.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization462.35446.11+3.64%471.58-1.96%
Total Operating Expense3669.942641.98+38.91%4378.37-16.18%
Operating Income-129.33522.42-124.76%755.67-117.11%
Net Income Before Taxes165.42402.04-58.85%1256.41-86.83%
Net Income114.24250.42-54.38%829.67-86.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.821.83-55.19%5.39-84.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹114.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3540.61Cr

