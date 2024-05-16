NLC India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.23% YOY

NLC India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 31.04% YoY & profit decreased by 86.23% YoY

NLC India Q4 Results Live : NLC India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.04% & the profit decreased by 86.23% YoY. Revenue grew by 11.89% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 54.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q and increased by 20.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 124.76% q-o-q and decreased by 117.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 is ₹0.82, which decreased by 84.78% Y-o-Y.

NLC India delivered 2.52% return in the last 1 week, 41.83% return in the last 6 months, and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently, NLC India has a market cap of ₹31830.24 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹293.75 & ₹84.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Hold.

NLC India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3540.61 3164.4 +11.89% 5134.04 -31.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 694.57 652.39 +6.47% 577.38 +20.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 462.35 446.11 +3.64% 471.58 -1.96% Total Operating Expense 3669.94 2641.98 +38.91% 4378.37 -16.18% Operating Income -129.33 522.42 -124.76% 755.67 -117.11% Net Income Before Taxes 165.42 402.04 -58.85% 1256.41 -86.83% Net Income 114.24 250.42 -54.38% 829.67 -86.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.82 1.83 -55.19% 5.39 -84.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹114.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3540.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!