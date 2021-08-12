OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >NMDC Q1 net profit jumps to 3,191 crore

State-owned NMDC on Thursday reported a 500% jump in consolidated net profit at 3,191.30 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021.

The company had posted 531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

In a BSE filing, the company said its total income zoomed to 6,656.30 crore in the latest June quarter from 2,009.27 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company's expenses stood at 2,394.31 crore as against 1,250.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country''s largest iron ore miner. It is also into exploration of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

NMDC's scrip ended 1.43% higher at 174.25 on National Stock Exchange.

