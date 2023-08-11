NMDC Q1 Results: Net profit grows 13% to 1,661 crore

NMDC Q1 Results: Net profit grows 13% to ₹1,661 crore1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Iron ore company NMDC on Friday released the results for June quarter of FY24 and reported a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,661.04 crore, boosted by higher income.
Apart from this, the firm said that it had reported net profit of ₹1,471.24 crore in the April-June period of the FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Among other details, the firm mentioned, its total income surged to ₹5,688.87 crore from ₹4,913.06 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago.
Also, its total expenses also grew to ₹3,476.55 crore as compared to ₹2,968.94 crore a year ago.
