Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NMDC Q1 Results: Net profit grows 13% to 1,661 crore

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:21 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  Apart from this, the firm said that it had reported net profit of 1,471.24 crore in the April-June period of the FY23.

File: The NMDC mines in Donimalai .Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Iron ore company NMDC on Friday released the results for June quarter of FY24 and reported a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 1,661.04 crore, boosted by higher income.

Apart from this, the firm said that it had reported net profit of 1,471.24 crore in the April-June period of the FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Among other details, the firm mentioned, its total income surged to 5,688.87 crore from 4,913.06 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago.

Also, its total expenses also grew to 3,476.55 crore as compared to 2,968.94 crore a year ago.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:23 PM IST
