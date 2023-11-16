NMDC Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.58% YOY
NMDC Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.6% YoY & profit increased by 5.58% YoY
NMDC, a leading mining company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline has increased by 20.6% year-on-year, while the profit has grown by 5.58% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company has witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue has decreased by 25.59%, and the profit has decreased by 37.87%.
One of the key factors contributing to the decline in revenue and profit is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses have declined by 26.43% quarter-on-quarter but have increased by 12.27% year-on-year.
Despite the decline in revenue and profit, the operating income of NMDC has shown a significant improvement. The operating income was down by 42.75% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 41.78% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹3.5, which has increased by 5.43% year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, NMDC has delivered a 7.48% return in the last 1 week, a 64.17% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.42% year-to-date return. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹51358.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹177.8 & ₹103.75 respectively.
Analysts have given mixed ratings for NMDC. Out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of 16 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NMDC was to Buy.
NMDC Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4013.98
|5394.66
|-25.59%
|3328.45
|+20.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.42
|86.2
|-26.43%
|56.49
|+12.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.8
|69.22
|+28.29%
|74.15
|+19.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|2912.35
|3470.36
|-16.08%
|2551.44
|+14.15%
|Operating Income
|1101.63
|1924.3
|-42.75%
|777.01
|+41.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1404.07
|2212.32
|-36.53%
|1185.14
|+18.47%
|Net Income
|1026.49
|1652.22
|-37.87%
|972.22
|+5.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.5
|5.64
|-37.94%
|3.32
|+5.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1026.49Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4013.98Cr
