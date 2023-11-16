Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NMDC Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.58% YOY

NMDC Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.58% YOY

Livemint

NMDC Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.6% YoY & profit increased by 5.58% YoY

NMDC Q2 FY24 Results

NMDC, a leading mining company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline has increased by 20.6% year-on-year, while the profit has grown by 5.58% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company has witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue has decreased by 25.59%, and the profit has decreased by 37.87%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in revenue and profit is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses have declined by 26.43% quarter-on-quarter but have increased by 12.27% year-on-year.

Despite the decline in revenue and profit, the operating income of NMDC has shown a significant improvement. The operating income was down by 42.75% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 41.78% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 3.5, which has increased by 5.43% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, NMDC has delivered a 7.48% return in the last 1 week, a 64.17% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.42% year-to-date return. The company currently has a market capitalization of 51358.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 177.8 & 103.75 respectively.

Analysts have given mixed ratings for NMDC. Out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 16 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NMDC was to Buy.

NMDC Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4013.985394.66-25.59%3328.45+20.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.4286.2-26.43%56.49+12.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.869.22+28.29%74.15+19.76%
Total Operating Expense2912.353470.36-16.08%2551.44+14.15%
Operating Income1101.631924.3-42.75%777.01+41.78%
Net Income Before Taxes1404.072212.32-36.53%1185.14+18.47%
Net Income1026.491652.22-37.87%972.22+5.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.55.64-37.94%3.32+5.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1026.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4013.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
