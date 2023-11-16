NMDC Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.58% YOY

NMDC, a leading mining company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline has increased by 20.6% year-on-year, while the profit has grown by 5.58% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company has witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue has decreased by 25.59%, and the profit has decreased by 37.87%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in revenue and profit is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses have declined by 26.43% quarter-on-quarter but have increased by 12.27% year-on-year.

Despite the decline in revenue and profit, the operating income of NMDC has shown a significant improvement. The operating income was down by 42.75% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 41.78% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹3.5, which has increased by 5.43% year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, NMDC has delivered a 7.48% return in the last 1 week, a 64.17% return in the last 6 months, and a 42.42% year-to-date return. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹51358.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹177.8 & ₹103.75 respectively.

Analysts have given mixed ratings for NMDC. Out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 16 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for NMDC was to Buy.

NMDC Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4013.98 5394.66 -25.59% 3328.45 +20.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.42 86.2 -26.43% 56.49 +12.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.8 69.22 +28.29% 74.15 +19.76% Total Operating Expense 2912.35 3470.36 -16.08% 2551.44 +14.15% Operating Income 1101.63 1924.3 -42.75% 777.01 +41.78% Net Income Before Taxes 1404.07 2212.32 -36.53% 1185.14 +18.47% Net Income 1026.49 1652.22 -37.87% 972.22 +5.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.5 5.64 -37.94% 3.32 +5.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1026.49Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4013.98Cr

