Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NMDC Q2 results: Net profit increases 15.7% to 1025 crore

NMDC Q2 results: Net profit increases 15.7% to 1025 crore

NMDC reported a net profit of 1025 crore in the September quarter of FY 23-24

NMDC Q2 results: National Mineral Development Corporation's net consolidated profit increased by 15.7% YoY to 1024.86 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2023-24. The Navratna PSU had reported a net consolidated profit of 885.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20.6% YoY to 4013.9 crore in the September quarter against 3328.5 crore in the year-ago period. Despite an YoY increase in its net profit, NMDC's net consolidated profit declined by 38% sequentially from 1661.04 crore in the April-June quarter.

NMDC shares closed 1.65% higher at 175.25 per share on BSE on Tuesday.

(More to come)

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 08:24 PM IST
