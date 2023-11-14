NMDC Q2 results: Net profit increases 15.7% to 1025 crore

NMDC Q2 results: National Mineral Development Corporation's net consolidated profit increased by 15.7% YoY to ₹1024.86 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2023-24. The Navratna PSU had reported a net consolidated profit of ₹885.65 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20.6% YoY to ₹4013.9 crore in the September quarter against ₹3328.5 crore in the year-ago period. Despite an YoY increase in its net profit, NMDC's net consolidated profit declined by 38% sequentially from ₹1661.04 crore in the April-June quarter.

NMDC shares closed 1.65% higher at ₹175.25 per share on BSE on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

