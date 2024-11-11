NMDC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 17% YoY to ₹1,196 crore; board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

NMDC Q2 Results: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 11. The company recorded nearly a 17 per cent rise in net profits for the second quarter at ₹1,195.63 crore, compared to ₹1,024.86 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing on Monday.
NMDC Ltd shares closed 1.15 per cent lower at ₹232.95 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹235.65 at the previous market close. The company released the second quarter results after market operating hours on Monday.
