NMDC Q2 Results: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 11. The company recorded nearly a 17 per cent rise in net profits for the second quarter at ₹1,195.63 crore, compared to ₹1,024.86 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing on Monday.

