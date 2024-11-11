Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NMDC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 17% YoY to 1,196 crore; board approves 2:1 bonus share issue
NMDC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 17% YoY to ₹1,196 crore; board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

Anubhav Mukherjee

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Monday, November 11.

NMDC Q2 Results: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) announced its July to September quarter results on Monday, November 11. The company recorded nearly a 17 per cent rise in net profits for the second quarter at 1,195.63 crore, compared to 1,024.86 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the BSE filing on Monday.

NMDC Ltd shares closed 1.15 per cent lower at 232.95 after Monday's trading session, compared to 235.65 at the previous market close. The company released the second quarter results after market operating hours on Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
