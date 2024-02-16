NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.67% YoY

NMDC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.43% & the profit increased by 62.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.78% and the profit increased by 44.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.85% q-o-q & increased by 58.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 83.26% Y-o-Y.

NMDC has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 100.9% return in last 6 months and 12.35% YTD return.

Currently the NMDC has a market cap of ₹69030.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247.05 & ₹103.75 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.75. The record date for the dividend is 27 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 27 Feb, 2024:.

NMDC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5409.9 4013.98 +34.78% 3719.99 +45.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.94 63.42 +37.09% 76.47 +13.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 82 88.8 -7.66% 83.71 -2.04% Total Operating Expense 3737.03 2912.35 +28.32% 2663.08 +40.33% Operating Income 1672.87 1101.63 +51.85% 1056.91 +58.28% Net Income Before Taxes 1977.39 1404.07 +40.83% 1231.74 +60.54% Net Income 1483.93 1026.49 +44.56% 912.23 +62.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.7 3.5 +62.85% 3.11 +83.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1483.93Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5409.9Cr

