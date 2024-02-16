NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.67% YoY

NMDC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.43% & the profit increased by 62.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.78% and the profit increased by 44.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 51.85% q-o-q & increased by 58.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 83.26% Y-o-Y.
NMDC has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 100.9% return in last 6 months and 12.35% YTD return.
Currently the NMDC has a market cap of ₹69030.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹247.05 & ₹103.75 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.75. The record date for the dividend is 27 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 27 Feb, 2024:.
NMDC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5409.9
|4013.98
|+34.78%
|3719.99
|+45.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.94
|63.42
|+37.09%
|76.47
|+13.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82
|88.8
|-7.66%
|83.71
|-2.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|3737.03
|2912.35
|+28.32%
|2663.08
|+40.33%
|Operating Income
|1672.87
|1101.63
|+51.85%
|1056.91
|+58.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1977.39
|1404.07
|+40.83%
|1231.74
|+60.54%
|Net Income
|1483.93
|1026.49
|+44.56%
|912.23
|+62.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.7
|3.5
|+62.85%
|3.11
|+83.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1483.93Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5409.9Cr
