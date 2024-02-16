Hello User
NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.67% YoY

NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.67% YoY

Livemint

NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 45.43% YoY & Profit Increased by 62.67% YoY

NMDC Q3 FY24 Results Live

NMDC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 45.43% & the profit increased by 62.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.78% and the profit increased by 44.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 37.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.85% q-o-q & increased by 58.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.7 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 83.26% Y-o-Y.

NMDC has delivered -3.25% return in the last 1 week, 100.9% return in last 6 months and 12.35% YTD return.

Currently the NMDC has a market cap of 69030.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 247.05 & 103.75 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 5.75. The record date for the dividend is 27 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 27 Feb, 2024:.

NMDC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5409.94013.98+34.78%3719.99+45.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.9463.42+37.09%76.47+13.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization8288.8-7.66%83.71-2.04%
Total Operating Expense3737.032912.35+28.32%2663.08+40.33%
Operating Income1672.871101.63+51.85%1056.91+58.28%
Net Income Before Taxes1977.391404.07+40.83%1231.74+60.54%
Net Income1483.931026.49+44.56%912.23+62.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.73.5+62.85%3.11+83.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1483.93Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5409.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

