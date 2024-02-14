State-owned NMDC on Wednesday posted a 62 pc rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,469.73 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It had clocked a net profit of ₹903.89 crore in the year-ago period, the mining company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income surged to ₹5,746.47 crore over ₹3,924.75 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NMDC's expenses stood at ₹3,516.78 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹2,693.01 crore a year ago.

The board of the company has also approved an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share for 2023-24 and fixed February 27 as the record date for the purpose.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company contributing to around 20 per cent of the country's demand of the key steel making raw material. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!