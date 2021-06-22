Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >NMDC Q4 net profit up eight-fold at 2,838 crore

NMDC Q4 net profit up eight-fold at 2,838 crore

File photo: The NMDC mines in Donimalai.
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, turnover stood at 6,848 crore compared to 3,187 crore in the same quarter in FY20, a press release from the iron ore miner said

India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC on Tuesday said its Profit After Tax for the quarter ended March 31 was 708 per cent higher at 2,838 crore compared to 351 crore during the same period last fiscal.

During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, turnover stood at 6,848 crore compared to 3,187 crore in the same quarter in FY20, a press release from the iron ore miner said.

Commenting on the impressive performance, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "This has been an excellent year for the iron and steel sector and it gives me great pride to share these impressive results achieved by Team NMDC, in a year that has been challenging for the economy more than one reason."

All forecasts suggest the global rally in the sector will continue in FY 2022 giving the company confidence to achieve our targets for FY 2022 while pushing certain exciting initiatives that will bring in lasting improvement to efficiency and performance, Deb said.

NMDC produced 34.15 million tonnes and sold 33.25 million tonnes of iron ore during the financial year 2020-21 up eight per cent and six per cent respectively compared to FY 2019-20.

NMDC's turnover for FY 2020-21 is 15,370 crore against 11, 699 crore during FY 2019-20, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

Shares of NMDC Ltd closed 0.24% higher at 185.4 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.

