NMDC Steel Q2 loss narrows to ₹114 crore

NMDC Steel on Wednesday reported narrowing of net loss to 114.78 crore for September quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

PTI
Updated29 Oct 2025, 08:49 PM IST
NMDC Steel on Wednesday reported narrowing of net loss to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>114.78 crore for September quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.
NMDC Steel on Wednesday reported narrowing of net loss to ₹114.78 crore for September quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) NMDC Steel on Wednesday reported narrowing of net loss to 114.78 crore for September quarter FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

The company had incurred a net loss of 595.37 crore in July-September FY25, an exchange filing said.

Total income rose to 3,411.03 crore from 1,535.46 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Total expenses also increased to 3,593 crore from 2,364.39 crore during the same period of FY25, on account of increase in cost of raw materials.

NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from mining firm NMDC, owns and operates the 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant.

The plant is India’s youngest steel unit, set up with an investment of around 23,000 crore.

Steel Industry
