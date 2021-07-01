Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NMDC's Q1 output jumps 34%; sales jump 49%

NMDC's Q1 output jumps 34%; sales jump 49%

NMDC, which is India's largest iron ore producer, has surpassed its own previous best first quarter performances since its inception
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST PTI

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Thursday reported a 34 per cent increase in its output to 8.89 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had produced 6.61 MT (Million Tonne) of iron ore in the same period a year ago, according to a statement.

In June, the company said its iron ore output was at 2.98 MT, up 18 per cent from 2.52 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales in the April-June period of 2021-22 rose 49 per cent to 9.57 MT. It stood at 6.41 MT in the same period a year ago.

The company sold 3.18 MT iron ore in June 2021. This is a growth of 28 per cent compared to 2.48 MT sales of iron ore in June 2020.

As per the statement, NMDC, which is India's largest iron ore producer, has surpassed its own previous best first quarter performances since its inception.

"The first quarter sets the tone for what we expect to be one of our best years. This momentum could see us surpass our production and sales target for FY 2022. That such a strong performance is being achieved in such testing times is particularly gratifying," NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.

Besides iron ore, the Hyderabad-based company is involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

