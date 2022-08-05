No early signal of chip supply disruption from Taiwan, says M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded its highest ever domestic sales volumes in the June quarter, in both automotive and farm equipment segments, with a record 75,400 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and 1,12,300 tractors sold during the three months to June, raking in a revenue growth of 67% YoY to ₹19,613 crore. However, the company reported weaker than expected margins at 11.9%, primarily on account of a lagging impact of softening in commodity prices, which, according to the company, should reflect in the results for the ongoing quarter.