No plan to raise capital: IndusInd CEO3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:01 AM IST
We have not had a capital discussion with the promoter because we are not planning to raise capital, said Sumant Kathpalia, the chief executive of IndusInd Bank
MUMBAI : IndusInd Bank clarified on Tuesday that it has no plan to raise additional capital, despite its promoter, the Hinduja group, seeking to raise its stake in the bank.With a total capital adequacy of 18%, the bank believes it is well-capitalized and will not look at raising fresh capital unless the core equity capital falls below 14%. Currently, the common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) or a bank’s core capital stands at 16.44%.
