No plan to raise capital: IndusInd CEO

Earlier this month, the Hinduja Group, in a press release, said that the group is looking to raise $1.5 billion to meet its twin strategic objectives, one of which is raising its stake in IndusInd Bank from the current 15% to 26%.According to an ET Now report, the Hindujas are looking to infuse ₹10,000 crore in the bank by the second half of the fiscal year.

