NOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.11% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
NOCIL Q1 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 6.18% decrease in revenue and a 21.11% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.4% growth in revenue but a significant 34.86% drop in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 31.87% quarter-on-quarter and 6.65% year-on-year.

Operating income for NOCIL was down by 10.95% sequentially and 34.48% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.62, marking a 20.98% decrease year-on-year.

NOCIL's stock performance in the market showed a -11.95% return in the last week, 5.7% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 4.37%.

With a market capitalization of 4758.59 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low is recorded at 336 & 209.75 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 09 Aug, 2024, provided varied ratings with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.

NOCIL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue372.17356.5+4.4%396.67-6.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1519.83+31.87%24.52+6.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1713.31-1.05%12.93+1.86%
Total Operating Expense344.29325.19+5.87%354.12-2.78%
Operating Income27.8831.31-10.95%42.55-34.48%
Net Income Before Taxes36.7655.6-33.88%47.16-22.05%
Net Income27.0641.54-34.86%34.3-21.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.622.48-34.68%2.05-20.98%
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
