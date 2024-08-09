NOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.11% YOY

NOCIL Q1 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 6.18% decrease in revenue and a 21.11% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.4% growth in revenue but a significant 34.86% drop in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 31.87% quarter-on-quarter and 6.65% year-on-year.
Operating income for NOCIL was down by 10.95% sequentially and 34.48% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.62, marking a 20.98% decrease year-on-year.
NOCIL's stock performance in the market showed a -11.95% return in the last week, 5.7% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 4.37%.
With a market capitalization of ₹4758.59 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹336 & ₹209.75 respectively.
Analysts covering the company as of 09 Aug, 2024, provided varied ratings with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.
NOCIL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|372.17
|356.5
|+4.4%
|396.67
|-6.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.15
|19.83
|+31.87%
|24.52
|+6.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.17
|13.31
|-1.05%
|12.93
|+1.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|344.29
|325.19
|+5.87%
|354.12
|-2.78%
|Operating Income
|27.88
|31.31
|-10.95%
|42.55
|-34.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|36.76
|55.6
|-33.88%
|47.16
|-22.05%
|Net Income
|27.06
|41.54
|-34.86%
|34.3
|-21.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.62
|2.48
|-34.68%
|2.05
|-20.98%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess