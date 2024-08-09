NOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.11% YOY

NOCIL Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.18% YoY & profit decreased by 21.11% YoY

NOCIL Q1 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 6.18% decrease in revenue and a 21.11% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 4.4% growth in revenue but a significant 34.86% drop in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 31.87% quarter-on-quarter and 6.65% year-on-year.

Operating income for NOCIL was down by 10.95% sequentially and 34.48% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.62, marking a 20.98% decrease year-on-year.

NOCIL's stock performance in the market showed a -11.95% return in the last week, 5.7% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 4.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹4758.59 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹336 & ₹209.75 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 09 Aug, 2024, provided varied ratings with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 2 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.

NOCIL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 372.17 356.5 +4.4% 396.67 -6.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.15 19.83 +31.87% 24.52 +6.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.17 13.31 -1.05% 12.93 +1.86% Total Operating Expense 344.29 325.19 +5.87% 354.12 -2.78% Operating Income 27.88 31.31 -10.95% 42.55 -34.48% Net Income Before Taxes 36.76 55.6 -33.88% 47.16 -22.05% Net Income 27.06 41.54 -34.86% 34.3 -21.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.62 2.48 -34.68% 2.05 -20.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹372.17Cr

