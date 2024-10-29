NOCIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.12% YOY

NOCIL Q2 Results Live : NOCIL declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 3.37% year-over-year, with profits surging by an impressive 55.12%. Compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue saw a decline of 2.54%, although profits rose by 55.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs decreased significantly, down by 9.94% quarter-over-quarter and 1.46% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may have contributed to the notable increase in profits during the quarter.

Despite the profit growth, NOCIL faced challenges in operating income, which fell by 12.3% compared to the previous quarter and dropped 24.12% year-over-year. This decline indicates underlying pressures on the company's core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.52, reflecting a remarkable increase of 54.6% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth could bolster investor confidence amid mixed market sentiments.

However, NOCIL's stock performance has been less than favorable recently, with a -6.41% return in the last week, -0.55% over the past six months, and a -0.79% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns about the company’s market positioning.

Currently, NOCIL has a market capitalization of ₹4529.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹336 and a low of ₹211.1. Analysts remain divided on the stock; among six covering the company, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, two have given Sell ratings, one has advised Hold, one has recommended Buy, and another has issued a Strong Buy.

As of 29 October 2024, the consensus recommendation for NOCIL is to Hold, indicating that while there are pockets of optimism, caution remains warranted as the company navigates its operational challenges.

NOCIL Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 362.7 372.17 -2.54% 350.88 +3.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.55 26.15 -9.94% 23.9 -1.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.35 13.17 +1.37% 13.07 +2.14% Total Operating Expense 338.25 344.29 -1.75% 318.66 +6.15% Operating Income 24.45 27.88 -12.3% 32.22 -24.12% Net Income Before Taxes 32.33 36.76 -12.05% 36.53 -11.5% Net Income 42.13 27.06 +55.69% 27.16 +55.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.52 1.62 +55.56% 1.63 +54.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹42.13Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹362.7Cr

