Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NOCIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.12% YOY

NOCIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.12% YOY

Livemint

NOCIL Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.37% YoY & profit increased by 55.12% YoY.

NOCIL Q2 Results Live

NOCIL Q2 Results Live : NOCIL declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 3.37% year-over-year, with profits surging by an impressive 55.12%. Compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue saw a decline of 2.54%, although profits rose by 55.69%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs decreased significantly, down by 9.94% quarter-over-quarter and 1.46% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may have contributed to the notable increase in profits during the quarter.

Despite the profit growth, NOCIL faced challenges in operating income, which fell by 12.3% compared to the previous quarter and dropped 24.12% year-over-year. This decline indicates underlying pressures on the company's core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.52, reflecting a remarkable increase of 54.6% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth could bolster investor confidence amid mixed market sentiments.

However, NOCIL's stock performance has been less than favorable recently, with a -6.41% return in the last week, -0.55% over the past six months, and a -0.79% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns about the company’s market positioning.

Currently, NOCIL has a market capitalization of 4529.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 336 and a low of 211.1. Analysts remain divided on the stock; among six covering the company, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, two have given Sell ratings, one has advised Hold, one has recommended Buy, and another has issued a Strong Buy.

As of 29 October 2024, the consensus recommendation for NOCIL is to Hold, indicating that while there are pockets of optimism, caution remains warranted as the company navigates its operational challenges.

NOCIL Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue362.7372.17-2.54%350.88+3.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.5526.15-9.94%23.9-1.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3513.17+1.37%13.07+2.14%
Total Operating Expense338.25344.29-1.75%318.66+6.15%
Operating Income24.4527.88-12.3%32.22-24.12%
Net Income Before Taxes32.3336.76-12.05%36.53-11.5%
Net Income42.1327.06+55.69%27.16+55.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.521.62+55.56%1.63+54.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹42.13Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹362.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.