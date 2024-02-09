NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.12% YOY

NOCIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the profit increased by 61.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.92% and the profit increased by 10.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.75% q-o-q & increased by 51.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.26% Y-o-Y.
NOCIL has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 25.07% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.
Currently the NOCIL has a market cap of ₹4647.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹285.45 & ₹199.1 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
NOCIL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|340.62
|350.88
|-2.92%
|325.72
|+4.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.88
|23.9
|-0.08%
|21.38
|+11.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.49
|13.07
|+3.21%
|14.17
|-4.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|305.26
|318.66
|-4.21%
|302.31
|+0.98%
|Operating Income
|35.36
|32.22
|+9.75%
|23.41
|+51.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.69
|36.53
|+11.39%
|25.31
|+60.77%
|Net Income
|30
|27.16
|+10.46%
|18.62
|+61.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.79
|1.63
|+9.82%
|1.11
|+61.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹340.62Cr
