NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.12% YOY

NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.12% YOY

Livemint

NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.57% YoY & profit increased by 61.12% YoY

NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live

NOCIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the profit increased by 61.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.92% and the profit increased by 10.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.75% q-o-q & increased by 51.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.26% Y-o-Y.

NOCIL has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 25.07% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.

Currently the NOCIL has a market cap of 4647.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 285.45 & 199.1 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

NOCIL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue340.62350.88-2.92%325.72+4.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.8823.9-0.08%21.38+11.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.4913.07+3.21%14.17-4.8%
Total Operating Expense305.26318.66-4.21%302.31+0.98%
Operating Income35.3632.22+9.75%23.41+51.05%
Net Income Before Taxes40.6936.53+11.39%25.31+60.77%
Net Income3027.16+10.46%18.62+61.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.791.63+9.82%1.11+61.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹340.62Cr

