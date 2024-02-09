NOCIL Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 61.12% YOY

NOCIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.57% & the profit increased by 61.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.92% and the profit increased by 10.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.75% q-o-q & increased by 51.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.26% Y-o-Y.

NOCIL has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 25.07% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.

Currently the NOCIL has a market cap of ₹4647.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹285.45 & ₹199.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

NOCIL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 340.62 350.88 -2.92% 325.72 +4.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.88 23.9 -0.08% 21.38 +11.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.49 13.07 +3.21% 14.17 -4.8% Total Operating Expense 305.26 318.66 -4.21% 302.31 +0.98% Operating Income 35.36 32.22 +9.75% 23.41 +51.05% Net Income Before Taxes 40.69 36.53 +11.39% 25.31 +60.77% Net Income 30 27.16 +10.46% 18.62 +61.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.79 1.63 +9.82% 1.11 +61.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹340.62Cr

