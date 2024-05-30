NOCIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 46.68% YOY

NOCIL Q4 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 9.22% year-over-year, while profit surged by 46.68% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.66% growth in revenue and a significant 38.47% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.96% quarter-over-quarter and a 4.71% decrease year-over-year.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 11.45% sequentially and 12.98% lower than the same quarter last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.48, marking a notable 46.35% increase year-over-year.
NOCIL's recent stock performance includes a -1.82% return in the last week, a 12.13% return in the past 6 months, and a -6.07% year-to-date return.
With a market capitalization of ₹4281.96 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low stock prices were recorded at ₹297.8 and ₹204.35 respectively.
Analysts' ratings on NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, indicate 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 6 analysts covering the company.
The consensus recommendation for NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.
NOCIL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|356.5
|340.62
|+4.66%
|392.72
|-9.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.83
|23.88
|-16.96%
|20.81
|-4.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.31
|13.49
|-1.33%
|13.87
|-4.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|325.19
|305.26
|+6.53%
|356.74
|-8.84%
|Operating Income
|31.31
|35.36
|-11.45%
|35.98
|-12.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.6
|40.69
|+36.64%
|38.53
|+44.3%
|Net Income
|41.54
|30
|+38.47%
|28.32
|+46.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.48
|1.79
|+38.55%
|1.69
|+46.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹356.5Cr
