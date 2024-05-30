Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NOCIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 46.68% YOY

NOCIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 46.68% YOY

Livemint

NOCIL Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.22% YoY & profit increased by 46.68% YoY

NOCIL Q4 Results Live

NOCIL Q4 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 9.22% year-over-year, while profit surged by 46.68% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.66% growth in revenue and a significant 38.47% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.96% quarter-over-quarter and a 4.71% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 11.45% sequentially and 12.98% lower than the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.48, marking a notable 46.35% increase year-over-year.

NOCIL's recent stock performance includes a -1.82% return in the last week, a 12.13% return in the past 6 months, and a -6.07% year-to-date return.

With a market capitalization of 4281.96 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low stock prices were recorded at 297.8 and 204.35 respectively.

Analysts' ratings on NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, indicate 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 6 analysts covering the company.

The consensus recommendation for NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.

NOCIL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue356.5340.62+4.66%392.72-9.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.8323.88-16.96%20.81-4.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3113.49-1.33%13.87-4.04%
Total Operating Expense325.19305.26+6.53%356.74-8.84%
Operating Income31.3135.36-11.45%35.98-12.98%
Net Income Before Taxes55.640.69+36.64%38.53+44.3%
Net Income41.5430+38.47%28.32+46.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.481.79+38.55%1.69+46.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹356.5Cr

