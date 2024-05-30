NOCIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 46.68% YOY

NOCIL Q4 Results Live : NOCIL announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 9.22% year-over-year, while profit surged by 46.68% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 4.66% growth in revenue and a significant 38.47% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 16.96% quarter-over-quarter and a 4.71% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also took a hit, down by 11.45% sequentially and 12.98% lower than the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.48, marking a notable 46.35% increase year-over-year.

NOCIL's recent stock performance includes a -1.82% return in the last week, a 12.13% return in the past 6 months, and a -6.07% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹4281.96 Cr, NOCIL's 52-week high/low stock prices were recorded at ₹297.8 and ₹204.35 respectively.

Analysts' ratings on NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, indicate 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 6 analysts covering the company.

The consensus recommendation for NOCIL as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NOCIL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 356.5 340.62 +4.66% 392.72 -9.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.83 23.88 -16.96% 20.81 -4.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.31 13.49 -1.33% 13.87 -4.04% Total Operating Expense 325.19 305.26 +6.53% 356.74 -8.84% Operating Income 31.31 35.36 -11.45% 35.98 -12.98% Net Income Before Taxes 55.6 40.69 +36.64% 38.53 +44.3% Net Income 41.54 30 +38.47% 28.32 +46.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.48 1.79 +38.55% 1.69 +46.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹356.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!