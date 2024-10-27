Novartis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.81% YOY

Novartis India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.59% YoY & profit decreased by 13.81% YoY.

Published27 Oct 2024, 03:48 AM IST
Novartis India Q2 Results Live
Novartis India Q2 Results Live

Novartis India Q2 Results Live : Novartis India declared their Q2 results on 25 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 10.59% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as profit decreased by 13.81% in the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Novartis experienced a decline in revenue by 5.62% and a significant drop in profit by 20.71%. This indicates potential headwinds the company may need to address moving forward.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.97% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.17% year-over-year. This reduction could be a strategic move to enhance profitability amid rising costs.

The operating income reported a decrease of 25.79% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 6.89% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the ongoing volatility in operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.27, reflecting a decrease of 13.76% year-over-year, which may concern investors looking for consistent growth.

In terms of stock performance, Novartis India has delivered a -4.82% return over the last week, a modest 1.07% return over the past six months, and an impressive 36.7% year-to-date return, suggesting a mixed sentiment among investors.

As of now, Novartis India holds a market capitalization of 2609.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 1248 and a low of 599.95, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.

Novartis India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue87.192.29-5.62%78.76+10.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.25.53-5.97%5.37-3.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.580.55+5.45%0.65-10.77%
Total Operating Expense69.7268.87+1.23%62.5+11.55%
Operating Income17.3823.42-25.79%16.26+6.89%
Net Income Before Taxes27.5633.68-18.17%32.43-15.02%
Net Income20.4125.74-20.71%23.68-13.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.2710.42-20.63%9.59-13.76%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹20.41Cr
₹87.1Cr
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 03:48 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNovartis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.81% YOY

      Popular in Companies

