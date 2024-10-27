Novartis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.81% YOY

Novartis India Q2 Results Live : Novartis India declared their Q2 results on 25 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 10.59% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as profit decreased by 13.81% in the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Novartis experienced a decline in revenue by 5.62% and a significant drop in profit by 20.71%. This indicates potential headwinds the company may need to address moving forward.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.97% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.17% year-over-year. This reduction could be a strategic move to enhance profitability amid rising costs.
The operating income reported a decrease of 25.79% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 6.89% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the ongoing volatility in operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.27, reflecting a decrease of 13.76% year-over-year, which may concern investors looking for consistent growth.
In terms of stock performance, Novartis India has delivered a -4.82% return over the last week, a modest 1.07% return over the past six months, and an impressive 36.7% year-to-date return, suggesting a mixed sentiment among investors.
As of now, Novartis India holds a market capitalization of ₹2609.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1248 and a low of ₹599.95, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.
Novartis India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|87.1
|92.29
|-5.62%
|78.76
|+10.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.2
|5.53
|-5.97%
|5.37
|-3.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.58
|0.55
|+5.45%
|0.65
|-10.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.72
|68.87
|+1.23%
|62.5
|+11.55%
|Operating Income
|17.38
|23.42
|-25.79%
|16.26
|+6.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.56
|33.68
|-18.17%
|32.43
|-15.02%
|Net Income
|20.41
|25.74
|-20.71%
|23.68
|-13.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.27
|10.42
|-20.63%
|9.59
|-13.76%
