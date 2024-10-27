Novartis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.81% YOY

Novartis India Q2 Results Live : Novartis India declared their Q2 results on 25 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 10.59% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as profit decreased by 13.81% in the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Novartis experienced a decline in revenue by 5.62% and a significant drop in profit by 20.71%. This indicates potential headwinds the company may need to address moving forward.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a positive trend, declining by 5.97% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.17% year-over-year. This reduction could be a strategic move to enhance profitability amid rising costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income reported a decrease of 25.79% from the previous quarter, although it did show an increase of 6.89% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the ongoing volatility in operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.27, reflecting a decrease of 13.76% year-over-year, which may concern investors looking for consistent growth.

In terms of stock performance, Novartis India has delivered a -4.82% return over the last week, a modest 1.07% return over the past six months, and an impressive 36.7% year-to-date return, suggesting a mixed sentiment among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Novartis India holds a market capitalization of ₹2609.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1248 and a low of ₹599.95, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.

Novartis India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 87.1 92.29 -5.62% 78.76 +10.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.2 5.53 -5.97% 5.37 -3.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.58 0.55 +5.45% 0.65 -10.77% Total Operating Expense 69.72 68.87 +1.23% 62.5 +11.55% Operating Income 17.38 23.42 -25.79% 16.26 +6.89% Net Income Before Taxes 27.56 33.68 -18.17% 32.43 -15.02% Net Income 20.41 25.74 -20.71% 23.68 -13.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.27 10.42 -20.63% 9.59 -13.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.41Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹87.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar