Novartis India Q2 results: Net profit at 7.52 crore

1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 04:29 PM IST PTI

  • The total income of the company stood at 101.43 crore for the quarter under consideration
  • Novartis India said its board has approved the appointment of Bhavna Gupta as internal auditor of the company

Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of 5.22 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company stood at 101.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 127.79 crore for the same period last year, it added.

In a separate filing, Novartis India said its board has approved the appointment of Bhavna Gupta as internal auditor of the company.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 655.00 per scrip on BSE, up 5.64% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

