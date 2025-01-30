Novartis India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.22% YOY, profit at ₹25.45 crore and revenue at ₹93 crore

Novartis India Q3 Results 2025:Novartis India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.01% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. Profit at ₹25.45 crore and revenue at ₹93 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.77% and the profit increased by 24.69%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.73% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 44.13% q-o-q & increased by 28.4% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹10.31 for Q3 which decreased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.
Novartis India has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, -24.08% return in last 6 months and -3.57% YTD return.
Currently, Novartis India has a market cap of ₹2190.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1248 & ₹829 respectively.
Novartis India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93
|87.1
|+6.77%
|84.54
|+10.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.85
|5.2
|-6.73%
|6.47
|-25.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.53
|0.58
|-8.62%
|0.26
|+103.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.95
|69.72
|-2.54%
|65.03
|+4.49%
|Operating Income
|25.05
|17.38
|+44.13%
|19.51
|+28.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.29
|27.56
|+28.05%
|41.31
|-14.57%
|Net Income
|25.45
|20.41
|+24.69%
|26.57
|-4.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.31
|8.27
|+24.67%
|10.76
|-4.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹25.45Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹93Cr