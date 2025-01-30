Novartis India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.22% YOY, profit at ₹25.45 crore and revenue at ₹93 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Novartis India Q3 Results 2025:Novartis India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.01% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. Profit at 25.45 crore and revenue at 93 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.77% and the profit increased by 24.69%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.73% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.

Novartis India Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 44.13% q-o-q & increased by 28.4% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 10.31 for Q3 which decreased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

Novartis India has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, -24.08% return in last 6 months and -3.57% YTD return.

Currently, Novartis India has a market cap of 2190.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1248 & 829 respectively.

Novartis India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9387.1+6.77%84.54+10.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.855.2-6.73%6.47-25.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.530.58-8.62%0.26+103.85%
Total Operating Expense67.9569.72-2.54%65.03+4.49%
Operating Income25.0517.38+44.13%19.51+28.4%
Net Income Before Taxes35.2927.56+28.05%41.31-14.57%
Net Income25.4520.41+24.69%26.57-4.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.318.27+24.67%10.76-4.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹25.45Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹93Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
