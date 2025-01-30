Novartis India Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.22% YOY, profit at ₹25.45 crore and revenue at ₹93 crore

Novartis India Q3 Results 2025:Novartis India declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.01% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. Profit at ₹25.45 crore and revenue at ₹93 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.77% and the profit increased by 24.69%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.73% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.

Novartis India Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 44.13% q-o-q & increased by 28.4% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹10.31 for Q3 which decreased by 4.18% Y-o-Y.

Novartis India has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, -24.08% return in last 6 months and -3.57% YTD return.

Currently, Novartis India has a market cap of ₹2190.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1248 & ₹829 respectively.

Novartis India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93 87.1 +6.77% 84.54 +10.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.85 5.2 -6.73% 6.47 -25.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.53 0.58 -8.62% 0.26 +103.85% Total Operating Expense 67.95 69.72 -2.54% 65.03 +4.49% Operating Income 25.05 17.38 +44.13% 19.51 +28.4% Net Income Before Taxes 35.29 27.56 +28.05% 41.31 -14.57% Net Income 25.45 20.41 +24.69% 26.57 -4.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.31 8.27 +24.67% 10.76 -4.18%

