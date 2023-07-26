Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to ₹20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to ₹202.6 crore; revenue drops 30%
Novartis India Limited released their April-June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a decline of 61% in their net consolidated profits. The net profit of Novartis dropped from ₹53.2 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹20.2 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company dropped 30% to ₹103 crores.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×