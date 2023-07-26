comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to 20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%
Novartis India Limited released their April-June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a decline of 61% in their net consolidated profits. The net profit of Novartis dropped from 53.2 crore in Q1FY23 to 20.2 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company dropped 30% to 103 crores. 

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
