Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to 20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%

11% drop in quarter-on-quarter net profit

In the quarter ending March 2023, the company's revenue from operations was ₹76.13 crore, which represents a decrease of 22.57% compared to the same quarter in the previous year when it was ₹98.32 crore. Similarly, the net income for Q4FY23 was ₹92.5 crore, showing a decline of 17.87% year-on-year from ₹112.63 crore in Q4FY22.