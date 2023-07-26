Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to ₹20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Novartis India Limited released their April-June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a decline of 61% in their net consolidated profits. The net profit of Novartis dropped from ₹53.2 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹20.2 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company dropped 30% to ₹103 crores.
The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined sharply from ₹21.21 in Q1FY23 to ₹8.21.
In the quarter ending March 2023, the company's revenue from operations was ₹76.13 crore, which represents a decrease of 22.57% compared to the same quarter in the previous year when it was ₹98.32 crore. Similarly, the net income for Q4FY23 was ₹92.5 crore, showing a decline of 17.87% year-on-year from ₹112.63 crore in Q4FY22.
During Q4FY23, the company's net profit was ₹25.02 crore, in contrast to a net loss of ₹23.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY23 were ₹10.13, while in the year-ago quarter, it was ₹9.47 for Novartis India.
