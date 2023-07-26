Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to 20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%

Novartis Q1 Results: Net profit declines 61% to 20.2 crore; revenue drops 30%

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Novartis Q1 Results: The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined sharply from 21.21 in Q1FY23 to 8.21

Novartis Q1 Results

Novartis India Limited released their April-June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a decline of 61% in their net consolidated profits. The net profit of Novartis dropped from 53.2 crore in Q1FY23 to 20.2 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company dropped 30% to 103 crores.

Novartis India Limited released their April-June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a decline of 61% in their net consolidated profits. The net profit of Novartis dropped from 53.2 crore in Q1FY23 to 20.2 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue of the company dropped 30% to 103 crores.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined sharply from 21.21 in Q1FY23 to 8.21.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company declined sharply from 21.21 in Q1FY23 to 8.21.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

11% drop in quarter-on-quarter net profit

In the quarter ending March 2023, the company's revenue from operations was 76.13 crore, which represents a decrease of 22.57% compared to the same quarter in the previous year when it was 98.32 crore. Similarly, the net income for Q4FY23 was 92.5 crore, showing a decline of 17.87% year-on-year from 112.63 crore in Q4FY22.

During Q4FY23, the company's net profit was 25.02 crore, in contrast to a net loss of 23.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4FY23 were 10.13, while in the year-ago quarter, it was 9.47 for Novartis India.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.