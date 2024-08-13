Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.39% YOY

NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 34.39% YOY

Livemint

NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.35% YoY & profit increased by 34.39% YoY

NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live

NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live : NRB Bearings Q1 Results Live: NRB Bearings declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.35% year-over-year (YoY) to 3028.35 Cr, reflecting a strong performance in the face of challenging market conditions. The profit for the quarter surged by an impressive 34.39% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 1.64%, while the profit saw a significant decrease of 20.15%, highlighting the volatility in quarterly earnings.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 14.81% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.19% YoY, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 33.26% QoQ but showed a positive trend with a 5.7% increase YoY, suggesting improved operational efficiency over the last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.57, marking a 12.28% increase YoY, indicating better returns for shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly performance, NRB Bearings has delivered a -0.11% return in the last week, a -9.07% return over the last six months, and a -6.97% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.

Currently, NRB Bearings boasts a market cap of 3028.35 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 401.55 and a low of 213, indicating significant price volatility over the past year.

As of 13 Aug, 2024, out of the 2 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Buy rating and another has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting strong analyst confidence.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts are optimistic about the company's future performance.

NRB Bearings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue289.29284.61+1.64%272.02+6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.3539.5+14.81%42.31+7.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.1711.04+1.18%10.54+5.98%
Total Operating Expense258.13237.92+8.49%242.54+6.43%
Operating Income31.1646.69-33.26%29.48+5.7%
Net Income Before Taxes33.0943.98-24.76%27.66+19.63%
Net Income24.9331.22-20.15%18.55+34.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.572.44+5.46%2.29+12.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.93Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹289.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

