NSE Q1 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹1,844 crore YoY, ₹7,889 crore goes to exchequer1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:56 PM IST
NSE Q1 Results: The consolidated income from operations stood at ₹2,987 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, up 13 per cent from the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday reported a nine per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at ₹1,844 crore for the June quarter. The consolidated income from operations stood at ₹2,987 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, up 13 per cent from the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×