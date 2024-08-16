NTC Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.2% YOY

NTC Industries Q1 Results Live : NTC Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 34.99% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit fell by a staggering 56.2% YoY.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 38.45%, although there was a notable increase in profit by 158.29% from the previous quarter. This indicates a mixed performance for the company in the recent quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 18.02% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a 7.99% decrease year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may be a strategic move to offset the decline in revenue and profit.

Operating income saw an impressive increase of 155.86% q-o-q, but it still decreased by 12.88% compared to the same period last year. This suggests that while short-term improvements are visible, the company is still facing challenges compared to the previous year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.27, reflecting a decrease of 56.36% YoY. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall decline in profit, indicating a challenging quarter for shareholders.

Despite the weak quarterly results, NTC Industries has shown remarkable returns in the stock market. The company delivered a 19.08% return in the last week, a 124.45% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 204.32% YTD return. This indicates strong investor confidence and market performance.

Currently, NTC Industries has a market capitalization of ₹328.6 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹280.55 and a 52-week low of ₹80.35, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.

NTC Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.4 13.65 -38.45% 12.93 -34.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.75 0.92 -18.02% 0.82 -7.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.4 0.52 -22.78% 0.49 -18.44% Total Operating Expense 6.35 17.33 -63.34% 10.57 -39.91% Operating Income 2.05 -3.67 +155.86% 2.35 -12.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.9 -2.06 +192.22% 4.13 -54.02% Net Income 1.52 -2.61 +158.29% 3.48 -56.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.27 0.43 +193.12% 2.91 -56.36%