NTC Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.2% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NTC Industries Q1 Results Live : NTC Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 34.99% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit fell by a staggering 56.2% YoY.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 38.45%, although there was a notable increase in profit by 158.29% from the previous quarter. This indicates a mixed performance for the company in the recent quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 18.02% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a 7.99% decrease year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may be a strategic move to offset the decline in revenue and profit.

Operating income saw an impressive increase of 155.86% q-o-q, but it still decreased by 12.88% compared to the same period last year. This suggests that while short-term improvements are visible, the company is still facing challenges compared to the previous year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.27, reflecting a decrease of 56.36% YoY. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall decline in profit, indicating a challenging quarter for shareholders.

Despite the weak quarterly results, NTC Industries has shown remarkable returns in the stock market. The company delivered a 19.08% return in the last week, a 124.45% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 204.32% YTD return. This indicates strong investor confidence and market performance.

Currently, NTC Industries has a market capitalization of 328.6 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 280.55 and a 52-week low of 80.35, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.

NTC Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.413.65-38.45%12.93-34.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.750.92-18.02%0.82-7.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.40.52-22.78%0.49-18.44%
Total Operating Expense6.3517.33-63.34%10.57-39.91%
Operating Income2.05-3.67+155.86%2.35-12.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.9-2.06+192.22%4.13-54.02%
Net Income1.52-2.61+158.29%3.48-56.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.270.43+193.12%2.91-56.36%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹1.52Cr
₹8.4Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
