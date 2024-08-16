NTC Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.2% YOY

NTC Industries Q1 Results Live : NTC Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 34.99% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit fell by a staggering 56.2% YoY.
In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 38.45%, although there was a notable increase in profit by 158.29% from the previous quarter. This indicates a mixed performance for the company in the recent quarter.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 18.02% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a 7.99% decrease year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may be a strategic move to offset the decline in revenue and profit.
Operating income saw an impressive increase of 155.86% q-o-q, but it still decreased by 12.88% compared to the same period last year. This suggests that while short-term improvements are visible, the company is still facing challenges compared to the previous year's performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.27, reflecting a decrease of 56.36% YoY. This drop in EPS aligns with the overall decline in profit, indicating a challenging quarter for shareholders.
Despite the weak quarterly results, NTC Industries has shown remarkable returns in the stock market. The company delivered a 19.08% return in the last week, a 124.45% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 204.32% YTD return. This indicates strong investor confidence and market performance.
Currently, NTC Industries has a market capitalization of ₹328.6 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹280.55 and a 52-week low of ₹80.35, showing a wide range of price movement over the past year.
NTC Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.4
|13.65
|-38.45%
|12.93
|-34.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.75
|0.92
|-18.02%
|0.82
|-7.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.4
|0.52
|-22.78%
|0.49
|-18.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.35
|17.33
|-63.34%
|10.57
|-39.91%
|Operating Income
|2.05
|-3.67
|+155.86%
|2.35
|-12.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.9
|-2.06
|+192.22%
|4.13
|-54.02%
|Net Income
|1.52
|-2.61
|+158.29%
|3.48
|-56.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.27
|0.43
|+193.12%
|2.91
|-56.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.52Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar