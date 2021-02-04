NTPC announces interim dividend, net profit rises to 3,315 crore in Q3

NTPC board approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be February 26 2021, the company said.

The state-run company today announced a 10% increase in net profit to ₹3315 crore in the December quarter as compared to ₹2,995 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹24,509 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to ₹23,496 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

NTPC shares were trading 2% higher at ₹99.30 in later trade.

Giving an update of its share buyback programme announced earlier in November, NTPC said the settlement of all valid bids was completed on 30th December 2020 and the equities bought back were extinguished on 1st January. Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital has been reduced by ₹198 crore.

"Pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors of the Company for buyback of equity shares in its meeting held on 2 November, the company has brought back 19,78,91,146 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of ₹2,275 crore, being 2% of the total paid up equity share capital at ₹115 per equity share," NTPC said.

