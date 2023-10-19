NTPC board meeting on 28 October to consider dividend, Q2 results
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday informed the exchanges about the board meeting which is going to be held on 28 Oct 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023 and also about interim dividend if any. NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 25 per cent of the power requirement of the country.