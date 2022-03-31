NEW DELHI : NTPC on Thursday reported a 14.6 per cent growth in its annual group generation of power at 360 billion units (BU) in FY22. The company said it was the highest annual power generation ever by the group.

The state-run company further said in a statement that the total installed capacity of the group also rose by 4.7% to 68940 MW with 3130 MW of capacity addition. Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, NTPC’s capacity rose by 4.1% to 54575 MW.

“The coal-based plants recorded a PLF (Plant Load Factor) of 70.7% with an availability factor of 88.8%. On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 299 BU in FY 21-22, an increase of 10.4% over the previous year," it said.

The total installed capacity of NTPC Group increased by 4.7% to 68940 MW with 3130 MW of capacity addition. On a standalone basis, NTPC Capacity increased by 4.1% to 54575 MW, it added.

NTPC informed that it is increasing its Renewable portfolio and has received approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for setting up one of the largest 4750 MW Renewable Energy Park in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The power major is also expected to set up a 10,000 MW capacity in Rajasthan for which a Letter of Intent (LOI) has been issued. NTPC has set a new target of installing 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

“Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy," it added.

