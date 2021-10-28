State-owned power major NTPC on Thursday posted a 8% drop in standalone net profit at ₹3,212 crore in the September quarter. It was ₹3,504 crore in the correspoding qquarter of last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile increased by 15% to ₹28,329 crore when compared with ₹24,677 crore in the last year period.

Total income of the company stood at ₹29,273 crore in the latest September quarter as against ₹26,023 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross power generation of the firm rose to 74.81 Billion Units (BU) in the quarter under review from 67.67 BU in the year-ago period.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of the company's coal-based power plants rose to 69.58 per cent in the three months ended September 2021 from 64.27 per cent in the same period a year ago.

NTPC got 43.39 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of domestic coal supply in the quarter under review as against 38.21 MMT in the year-ago period.

The imported coal supply also rose to 0.42 MMT in the three months ended September from 0.15 MMT in the same period a year ago.

In the latest quarter, NTPC produced 2.79 MMT of coal. This is higher than 0.77 MMT recorded in the 2020 September quarter.

The average tariff of the company stood at ₹3.82 per unit during April to September this fiscal. It was at ₹3.86 per unit in same period a year ago.

On Thursday, NTPC shares closed at ₹137.40 apeice on NSE, down nearly 3% over previous day.

